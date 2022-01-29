Cloudy
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4 killed, including 2 children, in Arkansas house fire

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Flames engulfed a house in central Arkansas on Friday, killing four people, including two children, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Arkansas State Police said in a statement. First responders arrived to find the home, located about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Hot Springs, fully involved in flames.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the bodies of Kayle Arriaga, 29; her two children, Mattie Cummins, 2, and Wesley Cummins, 4; and Kenneth Ingram, 31.

No cause has been determined. State Police and fire marshals of the three responding fire departments will investigate.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 