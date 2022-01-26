Virginia Sen. Warner announces positive COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is working from home, his office said Tuesday.

Rachel S. Cohen, Warner’s communications director, said the 67-year-old Demcorat was glad he had been vaccinated and received booster shots. Her statement said all of his symptoms are “extremely mild.”

Warner, who won a third term in 2020, will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement. It also said he is following the advice of the attending physician duration of his isolation.