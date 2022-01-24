Clear
Kohl’s confirms approach about potential acquisition

By AP News
A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's, Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. Kohl’s Corp. is confirming that it received letters expressing interest in acquiring the department store chain. The confirmation on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 follows media reports that Sycamore Partners approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s confirmed that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading Monday.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. Days earlier, a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP reportedly bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion

Kohl’s Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said Monday that its board is reviewing the offers.

Shares of Kohl’s spiked 31% or $14.79 to $61.63.

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
The Associated Press

