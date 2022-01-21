Cloudy
NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision

By AP News

FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) — The location and altitude of a powered paraglider were not on an air traffic controller’s radar display when a small plane was placed on a collision course with it near Houston, federal investigators said Friday.

In a preliminary report, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the powered paraglider lacked a transponder or other tracking equipment when hit by the single-engine Cessna 208B on Dec. 21.

Consequently, the controller was unaware of placing the Cessna pilot on a collision course with the paraglider pilot flying harnessed to a propeller. Both collided mid-air and crashed 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Houston, killing both pilots.

