Florida first lady finishes chemotherapy for breast cancer

By AP News
FILE - Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a roundtable discussion regarding mental health at the Tampa Firefighter Museum, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor said she finished the chemotherapy treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

“She’s doing well and we look forward to having good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the Republican governor said at a news conference in Bowling Green.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

