Chilly Ohio qualifier nears ‘high risk’ for USSF guidelines

By AP News
FILE - Costa Rica forward Alvaro Saborio (9) takes a shot on goal against the United States during the second half of a World Cup qualifier soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., Friday, March 22, 2013. The early forecast is in, and the temperature figures to be in the low 20s when the United States plays El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27. That could mean a wind chill index approaching what the U.S. Soccer Federation’s health guidelines call “high risk for cold-related illness.” AccuWeather forecast the 7 p.m. temperature in Columbus next Thursday will be 24 to 26 degrees with winds from the west at 4 to 14 mph and a 40% chance of snow showers. The forecast for the Jan. 30 qualifier against Canada at Hamilton, Ontario, calls for temperatures from 22 to 24 and winds at 5-10 mph with a 10% chance of snow flurries. The forecast for the Feb. 2 qualifier against Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota, is for 18 to 20 degrees.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

