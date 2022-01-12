Mostly Clear
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man arrested in deaths of victims found in Kansas, Oklahoma

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been arrested in the 2019 robbery, kidnapping and shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found hours apart in an Oklahoma ditch and a Kansas trailer.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 30-year-old Ralph Thomas Salas Jr., of Liberal, was booked into the Seward County Jail in Kansas on Monday.

The KBI said the investigation began when a farmer found 25-year-old Timothy Martin’s body in the ditch on his property in Texas County, Oklahoma, near the state’s border with Kansas. Later that night, the body of Martin’s former roommate, 31-year-old Erick Salas, was found in a trailer west of Liberal.

The KBI said Ralph Salas and Erick Salas weren’t related.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 