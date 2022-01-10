Cloudy
Airbus says deliveries of new airline jets are nosing higher

By AP News
FILE - The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France, July 9, 2020. Airbus says aircraft deliveries are rising slightly and airlines are ordering more planes, showing that they are confident in the long-term outlook for air travel. For now, the pandemic is still hurting international air travel. Airbus, which is based in France, said Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 that it delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, an 8% increase over 2020 deliveries. (AP Photo/Manuel Blondeau, file)

Airbus said Monday that it delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, an 8% increase over 2020 but an indication that airlines are still cautious about adding new planes during a pandemic that has reduced travel worldwide.

More than three-quarters of last year’s deliveries were for planes in Airbus’ A320 family, which are mostly used for short and medium-length flights. Deliveries of wide-body, two-aisle planes continued to lag, reflecting the much slower recovery in international flights.

U.S. rival Boeing is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday.

Airbus, based in Toulouse, France, said it took in a net of 507 orders last year after excluding cancellations. Most were for planes in the A320neo group of single-aisle planes. The company said it ended last year with a backlog of 7,082 aircraft on order.

CEO Guillaume Faury said the orders indicated that airlines are confident about the growth of air travel after COVID-19. He said that “while uncertainties remain,” Airbus is on track to raise production rates through this year.

Airbus will report 2021 financial results on Feb. 17.

By The Associated Press

