Rhode Island defeats American International 70-55

By AP News

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell registered 19 points as Rhode Island defeated American International 70-55 on Sunday.

Ishmael El-Amin had 14 points for Rhode Island (9-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Malik Martin added 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Frankyn Batista had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Carlos Hubb added 13 points.

