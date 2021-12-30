Authorities: Guardians killed Alaska boy after mom’s death

A 2-year-old Alaska boy has been killed by his guardians months after his father strangled his mother, authorities said.

Steven Melovidov and Sophie Myers-Melovidov killed the boy in their home on a remote Alaska island and attempted to mislead investigators, authorities said. They were charged with first-degree and second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault. Pleas of not guilty were entered for them during court hearings Thursday.

Earlier this month, the toddler, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was medevaced from St. Paul Island to Anchorage with a serious head injury, according to state troopers.

The boy died at an Anchorage hospital and an autopsy was conducted.

“Both of the suspects made statements to investigators that proved to be false after further investigation,” said Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel.

The child’s mother, Nadesda “Lynette” Rukovishnikoff, was killed in September on St. Paul Island and the couple became his guardians in October, McDaniel said.

McDaniel said he didn’t have details about the custody arrangements.

The mother’s husband, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, strangled her and was indicted in her death, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges, according to court records. The Alaska Public Defender Agency, which represents him, declined to comment on his case Thursday.

A judge on Thursday appointed a public defender to represent Melovidov and Myers-Melovidov at their arraignments. It’s likely attorneys from another agency will be appointed later.

Judge Gregory Miller granted a prosecutor’s request to set bail for them at $250,000 each. Miller also ordered that the couple have no contact with their 8-year-old daughter.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press