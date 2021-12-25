Cloudy
2 Kansas officers shot by suspect, expected to recover

By AP News

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita, Kansas, were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital with injuries Police Chief Gordon Ramsay described as serious but not life-threatening.

A tactical team was called and the apartment was evacuated. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

