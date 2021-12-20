Mom finishes late son’s cross-country cycling journey

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Three years after her son was struck by a car and killed while pedaling cross-country to raise money for charity, Cindy Dobson has finished his journey.

James Dobson, 32, started a trip on a recumbent tricycle in Dover, New Hampshire, to raise money to help children with cancer in October 2018. He planned to take his “Positive Vibes Tour” to San Diego. That November, he had traveled nearly 1,500 miles, to Mississippi, when he was struck by a car on a highway and died.

Cindy Dobson, 57, drove to Mississippi in November in her “Positive Vibes Tour van” with photos of James on the windows. From there, she started cycling. She dealt with health problems, and she flipped the tricycle over in Texas. She continued on a bus as the bike was repaired. She got to San Diego on Dec. 1.

“It was amazing to know I finished his trip and I felt that he was there with me the whole time, every mile of the way,” Dobson told Foster’s Daily Democrat.

Dobson is driving her van back home to Lebanon, Maine.

She chronicled her trip, just like James, who ended his videos with, “Stay happy, stay humble, and most of all make everybody smile.”