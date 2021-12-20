Cloudy
No. 20 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID

By AP News
Kentucky head coach John Calipari signals to players during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Kentucky and Texas have had their schedules altered by COVID-19 issues just as both teams also rose in the rankings. This week’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 20 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. Kentucky’s athletic department is seeking a replacement game for the Wildcats for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena. No. 16 Texas had its game against in-state rival Rice postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program. Rutgers and Evansville have also postponed upcoming games.

By The Associated Press

