Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

‘Like losing a family member’: Unser’s death hits hard

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - Bobby Unser is a happy man as he accepts congratulations in the winner's circle for his triumph in the California 500 at Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, Calif., March 11, 1974. He beat his brother, Al, by a half second to win $70,250. Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following years of health issues. He was 82. (AP Photo, File)

‘Like losing a family member’: Unser’s death hits hard

Photo Icon View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt are among those in the motorsports community mourning the death of Al Unser. Unser died early Friday at his home in New Mexico. He was 82. He is one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times. He also won 39 races in IndyCar and its predecessor series. His peers recalled his humble, affable personality and say he raced hard, fair and smart.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 