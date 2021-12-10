‘Like losing a family member’: Unser’s death hits hard View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt are among those in the motorsports community mourning the death of Al Unser. Unser died early Friday at his home in New Mexico. He was 82. He is one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times. He also won 39 races in IndyCar and its predecessor series. His peers recalled his humble, affable personality and say he raced hard, fair and smart.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer