Cloudy
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The pedestal has been covered in graffiti, with some describing it as a work of protest art that should be left in place. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal

Photo Icon View Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Preliminary work to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee got underway Monday in Richmond.

A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon, one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue. The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.

The disassembly process is expected to start Wednesday, according to Dena Potter, a spokesperson for the state Department of General Services.

Sunday’s announcement marked a reversal from September, when the Northam administration said the statue would remain in place while a process to reimagine the future of Monument Avenue played out. Other Confederate statuary was removed from the residential boulevard last summer following the protest movement ignited by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The removal comes just before Northam leaves office and GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who has expressed less enthusiasm about the statue’s removal, is sworn in.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 