Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.

A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed there Friday without bail until he’s transported to Washington to face the charges. They include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Kenyon was arrested Wednesday in Reno. He made his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court via a video-hookup along with his court-appointed federal public defender Lauren Gorman.

Gorman asserted Kenyon’s constitutional rights to remain silent and have his attorney present. She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment afterward.

A federal criminal complaint says photographs and video show Kenyon was among the rioters who entered the Capitol. He wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the complaint said.

Kenyon tried to break a Capitol window with a flag staff and assaulted officers with several objects, including the table leg, it said.