Ambarella, Box rise; Salesforce.com, Generac fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Salesforce.com Inc., down $33.46 to $251.50.

The customer-management software developer gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

Skechers USA Inc., down 34 cents to $44.58.

Tremblant Capital Group is reportedly pushing for changes in the footwear company.

Ambarella Inc., up $25.37 to $204.89.

The video-compression chipmaker’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Box Inc., up $2.40 to $25.81.

The online storage provider gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $18.06 to $205.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential kidney disorder treatment.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up 80 cents to $30.44.

The clothing and accessories maker reported strong third-quarter earnings.

Phillips 66, down 50 cents to $68.67.

U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Generac Holdings Inc., down $17.67 to $403.57.

The generator maker closed its buyout of Canadian smart thermostat maker Ecobee Inc.