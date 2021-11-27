Clear
A victorious return: US women beat Australia 3-0

By AP News
United States' Ashley Hatch celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

SYDNEY (AP) — After 21 years since last playing in Australia, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas. Turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic stadium before a record crowd of 36,109. Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal when Australia’s defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff, and Hatch found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagan Micah. Hatch calmly slotted a low shot to the right of Micah. Rose Lavelle scored the second American goal in the 49th minute and captain Lindsey Horan finished the scoring from a penalty in the 68th.

