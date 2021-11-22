Vonage, Lee Enterprises rise; Activision, Target fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., down 18 cents to $62.20.

CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly told staff that he would consider leaving the videogame maker if he couldn’t fix problems with the company’s culture.

Vonage Holdings Corp. up $4.42 to $20.79.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is buying the U.S. cloud communications company in a $6.2 billion deal.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $1.10 to $234.30.

Monster Beverage is reportedly considering a deal with the maker of Corona beer and other alcoholic beverages.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.43 to $164.35.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., up $2 to $113.91.

Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.

Target Corp., down $6.13 to $244.57.

The retailer will continue to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Kroger Co., up $1.97 to $42.86.

Grocery store operators gained ground as people prepare for Thanksgiving feasts in the U.S.

Lee Enterprises Inc., up $4.95 to $23.40.

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has offered to buy the local newspaper chain.