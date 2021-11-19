Cloudy
Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country, on Thursday night.

The Cougars now have won four-straight in the rivalry and 17 straight non-conference games, a streak that began in Moscow December 4, 2019, when WSU beat Idaho 78-65.

Washington State took a 47-29 lead at intermission and outscored the Vandals by 30 points, 62-32 over the final 20 minutes.

Mouhamed Gueye and Michael Flowers each scored 13 points, Efe Abogidi and Ryan Rapp each added 12 and T.J. Bamba contributed 11. Washington State (4-0) shot 40 of 66 from the field, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

Mikey Dixon scored 12 points to lead Idaho (1-3).

The Battle of the Palouse dates back to January 13, 1906 and became the longest continuous rivalry when the Ivy League suspended the 2020-21 season, snapping five inter-conference rivalries.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

