Axon, Peloton rise; Desktop Metal, Freeport-McMoRan fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Axon Enterprise Inc., up $10.38 to $177.79.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.
Home Depot Inc., up $21.25 to $392.33. The home improvement retailer reported encouraging third-quarter financial results supported by a strong housing market.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.36 to $54.85.
The exercise bike and treadmill company announced a public offering of $1 billion of its stock.
Desktop Metal Inc., down $1.19 to $6.83.
The 3-D printing company’s third-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.
Tapestry Inc., up 69 cents to $45.59.
The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands rose following a solid government report on retail sales for October.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.26 to $39.60.
Copper prices fell and weighed down the metals miner.
TransDigm Group Inc., down $6.65 to $647.09.
The aircraft component maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Porch Group Inc., up $1.90 to $25.66.
The software company’s third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.