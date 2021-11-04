Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

Mostly Clear
By AP News
FILE — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb stands next to trees and shrubs Sept. 30, 2021, in Newton, Mass. The house has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price almost $450,000. The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) house sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.

The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty’s Hans Brings Results agency.

The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.

The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home … featuring completely open living space,” with a loft and “ready to finish basement,” and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.

Several unusual homes in the Boston area’s hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston’s famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000.

