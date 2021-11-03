US beats Spain to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Russia View Photo

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States won both singles matches against Spain to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday. The Americans faced a must-win situation after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in Group C on Tuesday, and Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins both earned straight-set victories to render the final doubles meaningless. The U.S. is the most successful team in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup with 18 titles and will face Russia in the semis. The Russians eliminated defending champion France earlier in the day.

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press