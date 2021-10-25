Tesla, Moderna rise; Kimberly-Clark, Restaurant Brands fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Bloom Energy Corp., up $7.50 to $27.69.
The developer of fuel cell systems expanded its partnership with South Korea’s SK Group.
Tesla Inc., up $115.18 to $1,024.86.
Rental car company Hertz will buy 100,000 vehicles from the electric car maker.
PayPal Holdings Inc., up $6.48 to $246.88.
The digital payments company denied reports it’s pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $2.93 to $130.11.
The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues cut its profit forecast as it faces supply chain problems.
Valero Energy Corp., up $1.70 to $82.69.
Energy prices were mixed and helped support energy stocks.
Moderna Inc., up $23.02 to $349.56.
The biotechnology company announced encouraging data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 to 12.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.67 to $39.34.
The metals mining company gained ground along with rising copper prices.
Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $3.11 to $58.85.
The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported weak third-quarter revenue.