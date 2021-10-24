Drizzle
Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead

By AP News
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, squeezes Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, at the start of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday to win his eighth race of the season double his lead in the championship standings. Verstappen now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining. Hamilton was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and had cut the lead to less than 1 second. But he couldn’t make the push for a pass at the end. Sergio Perez finished second as Red Bull took two spots on the podium.

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

