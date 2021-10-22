No arrests yet in Tacoma shooting that killed 4

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out across several streets during a fatal shooting that killed four people in a neighborhood in Tacoma, Washington, authorities said.

A search for a suspect or suspects continued Friday and investigators have not yet said what led to the Thursday afternoon violence at a housing complex on the city’s Eastside in the Salishan neighborhood. Two men and two women were killed.

“The shooting started in the alleyway” said Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. “It transitioned to the front yard of a residence but it did all occur outside.”

Haddow said at least one victim was found in the street in front of the residence after the shooting around 4:30 p.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

“It was multiple shots,” Justin Jones told KOMO. “I don’t know how many shots exactly. As soon as we heard them I was just down to the ground, making sure I got all my family down.”

Crime scene technicians and detectives had blocked off several blocks to investigate.

There have been 27 homicides in Tacoma this year, Haddow said. The city has a population of about 212,000.