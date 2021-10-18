Mostly Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Orleans council member faces drunk driving accusation

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans City Council member is facing a drunk driving charge for the third time after an arrest early Monday.

News outlets in New Orleans say jail records and a police report show that Jared Brossett, 39, is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after police found him asleep in a vehicle with the engine running.

Brossett currently represents a New Orleans City Council district and is running for a citywide “at-large” council seat in November’s election.

Brossett was arrested in June of 2020 after he crashed a city-owned SUV. He publicly apologized and entered a diversion program to avoid prosecution in that case. He also entered into a payment plan to reimburse the city for the heavily damaged SUV.

In 2006, Brossett faced a DWI charge in Florida. He eventually pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in that case, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

A message seeking comment from Brossett’s campaign spokesman was not immediately returned Monday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 