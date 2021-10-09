Clear
Man pulled alive from rubble of collapsed Georgian building

By AP News

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the Georgian city of Batumi have pulled out a man still alive more than a full day after it collapsed.

Nine people are known to have died when a section of the five-story building collapsed Friday in the country’s second-largest city.

The owner of a ground-floor apartment and two workers have been detained on suspicion that work in that apartment damaged a building wall and caused the collapse.

The 37-year-old man extracted from the rubble on Saturday was reported to be seriously injured and placed on a respirator in the hospital.

