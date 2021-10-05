Convicted murderer, rapist dies in prison after 21 years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 53-year-old man convicted of multiple murders and rape in the ’90s has died in prison after 21 years there, officials said.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said Monday that Sebastian Shaw died in Oregon State Penitentiary custody on Saturday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Shaw entered prison Feb. 22, 2000, after his conviction in Multnomah County with no release date. Shaw was given three life sentences for the aggravated murder of Jay Rickbeil in July 1991 and the killing Donna Ferguson and Todd Rudiger in 1992. He was also convicted of the rape of a Southeast Portland woman in 1995.

A Multnomah County jury deliberated in 2006 on the death penalty for Shaw’s killing of Rickbeil but was split. A death penalty sentence required a unanimous decision.

While in prison in 2000, Shaw confessed to killing 10 to 12 other people. He sought a promise that he wouldn’t face the death penalty in future prosecutions if he told prosecutors everything he knew about those deaths, but prosecutors declined.

The same year, he was named the primary suspect in the 1994 killing of 14-year-old Jenny Lin from Alameda County in California. Her murder remains unsolved.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine his cause of death, the agency said.