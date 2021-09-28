How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields.

The benchmark S&P 500 index had its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq had its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to its highest level since late June.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 90.48 points, or 2%, to 4,352.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.38 points, or 1.6%, to 34,299.99.

The Nasdaq fell 423.29 points, or 2.8%, to 14,546.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.23 points, or 2.2%, to 2,229.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 102.85 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 498.01 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 501.02 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.30 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.56 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 3,693.51 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,658.40 points, or 12.9.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.92 points, or 12.9%.

The Associated Press