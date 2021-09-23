Clear
Salesforce.com, Darden rise; Steelcase, Rite Aid fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

H.B. Fuller Co., up $4.76 to $65.19.

The adhesives company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Steelcase Inc., down 65 cents to $12.70.

The furniture company’s fiscal second-quarter financial results were hurt by persistent supply chain problems.

Otis Worldwide Corp., up $1.45 to $85.74.

The elevator and escalator company intends to complete its takeover of Zardoya Otis.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $18.69 to $277.86.

The cloud-based software company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Accenture Plc., up $8.34 to $343.

The consulting company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $9.18 to $159.50.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.01 to $14.23.

The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Hess Corp., up $3.88 to $74.70.

Rising oil prices helped send energy company stocks higher.

