How major US stock indexes fared Monday
U.S. stocks had their biggest drop since May as traders worried about potential ripple effects if a debt-laden Chinese real estate company defaults and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 75.26 points, or 1.7%, to 4,357.73.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.8%, to 33,970.47.
The Nasdaq fell 330.06 points, or 2.2%, to 14,713.90.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 54.67 points, or 2.4%, to 2,182.20.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 601.66 points, or 16%.
The Dow is up 3,363.99 points, or 11%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,825.62 points, or 14.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 207.35 points, or 10.5%.
The Associated Press