How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks managed to end a wobbly day mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market regroups after its biggest weekly drop since June.

The S&P 500 shook off an afternoon slump and edged higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Financial and energy stocks climbed, helping to make up for losses in health care. Energy companies benefited from higher prices for oil and natural gas.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.15 points, or 0.2%, to 4,468.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.91 points, or 0.8%, to 34,869.63.

The Nasdaq fell 9.91 points, or 0.1%, to 15,105.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.24 points, or 0.6%, to 2,240.78.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 712.66 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 4,263.15 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,217.30 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.93 points, or 13.5%.

