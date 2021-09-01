Campbell Soup, PVH rise; Dycom, Freeport-McMoRan fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Anaplan Inc., up $6.18 to $66.16.
The software developer reported solid second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.
PVH Corp., up $15.79 to $120.58.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.
Ambarella Inc., up $28.39 to $131.96.
The video-compression chipmaker beat analysts second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. down 50 cents to $35.89.
Copper prices slumped and weighed mining companies.
Campbell Soup Co., up 86 cents to $42.59.
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Conn’s Inc., up $1.56 to $26.16.
The retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Dycom Industries Inc., down $4 to $71.33.
The provider of specialty contracting services reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Caleres Inc., up $1.03 to $25.62.
The footwear seller gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid second-quarter financial results.