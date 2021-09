Pulisic, Steffen to miss US qualifying opener at El Salvador View Photo

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — U.S. star Christian Pulisic and goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss the Americans’ opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Thursday night. Pulisic, the top American player, is regaining fitness after after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said it is too early to determine whether Pulisic will be available for Sunday’s match against Canada in Nashville. Steffen has back spasms. Berhalter said Matt Turner will start against El Salvador.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer