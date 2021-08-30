Masters cruises to Paralympic gold in hand-cycle time trial View Photo

Oksana Masters credits resiliency and determination for being a nine-time Paralympic medalist, including gold in her classification of a hand-cycle time trials event in Tokyo. Masters persevered through years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. She was adopted and moved to the United States. The 32-year-old Masters won the time trial event by 1 minute, 46.48 seconds late Monday. She will compete again in a road race. In six months, she’s hoping to defend her Paralympic titles in Beijing in cross-country skiing events. She also has Paralympic medals in rowing and biathlon.

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer