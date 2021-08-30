Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Masters cruises to Paralympic gold in hand-cycle time trial

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Oksana Masters, Ukrainian-American Paralympic rower and cross-country skier, arrives for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Masters credits resiliency, determination and being headstrong for what she is today -- an eight-time Paralympic medalist. Masters persevered through 7 1/2 years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear accident. That malnourished orphan eventually was adopted by her American mom. She will compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo in road cycling this week. In six months, she also plans to defend her cross-country skiing Paralympic titles in Beijing. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Masters cruises to Paralympic gold in hand-cycle time trial

Photo Icon View Photo

Oksana Masters credits resiliency and determination for being a nine-time Paralympic medalist, including gold in her classification of a hand-cycle time trials event in Tokyo. Masters persevered through years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. She was adopted and moved to the United States. The 32-year-old Masters won the time trial event by 1 minute, 46.48 seconds late Monday. She will compete again in a road race. In six months, she’s hoping to defend her Paralympic titles in Beijing in cross-country skiing events. She also has Paralympic medals in rowing and biathlon. 

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 