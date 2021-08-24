Clear
Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

By AP News

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said.

Crew members on the New Orleans to Seattle flight used a battery containment bag Monday evening to put out the fire, KOMO-TV reported, citing an an Alaska Airlines spokesperson.

Haze in the cabin forced the crew to use the plane’s evacuation slides to passengers off the jet, KOMO-TV reported.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and some suffered minor injuries, the airport said in a tweet. KOMO-TV reported that were 128 passengers and six crew members on board the flight.

