Deaths of newlywed women found shot at campsite investigated

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A newlywed couple found shot to death at a Utah campsite were remembered Sunday with a candlelight vigil as police investigate the women’s deaths.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were discovered at a campsite near Moab, a desert town where they were living that draws tourists from around the world to its sweeping red-rock vistas.

Investigators believe someone killed the pair and fled the area, KUTV reported. No firearms have yet been recovered. “We do think it was an outside party,” Grand County Sheriff Steven White said.

The sheriff’s office has also said there’s no further danger to the public. But that leaves unanswered questions for locals now nervous to be alone.

“Until they can give us more than that, we are not safe,” said friend Cindy Sue Hunter. She said she called police after the women didn’t return from their campsite in early August.

Schulte’s aunt Bridget Calvert previously said the couple told friends that a “creepy guy” was making them uncomfortable in the days prior to their deaths.

Schulte, 24, was from Billings, Montana. Her brother died in an accidental shooting in 2015, Calvert has said.

Schulte had more recently fallen in love with and married Turner, a 38-year-old from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Both were remembered with flowers and candles at a vigil Sunday at Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab. Hunter said the couple was beautiful inside and out.

“We just had an instant connection,” she said. “They were just very special people.”