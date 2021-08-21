Clear
78.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Barty leads fresh faces into tournament finals

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-rankled Ash Barty became on Saturday the first of four newcomers to reach their first Western & Southern finals, The top-ranked Barty advanced to Sunday’s women’s final with a win over Angelique Kerber. No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was denied a third straight men’s final berth, losing to seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first men’s semifinal.  Wild-card Jil Teichmann continued her run of upsets, adding Karolina Pliskova to a list of victims that already included Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic. Olympic men’s gold medalist Alexander Zverev overcame stomach problems to beat third-ranked and second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 