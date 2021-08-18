Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Housing construction slumps 7% in July to 1.53 million units

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Lumber is piled at a housing construction site, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Middleton, Mass. Home construction in the U.S. rose a strong 6.3% in June, another big swing in what has been an up-and-down year so far. The rise in June put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.64 million units, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, July 20. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Housing construction slumps 7% in July to 1.53 million units

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as home builders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds.

The decline in July put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Applications for building permits, which can forecast future activity, rose 2.6% in July from the June level to an annual rate of 1.64 million units.

A survey of home builder confidence saw expectations fall sharply in August to the lowest level in a year as builders struggled with high construction costs, supply shortages and rising home prices.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo said its survey dropped five points to a reading of 75 this month.

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 