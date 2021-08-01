Clear
100.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open by 8 strokes

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 