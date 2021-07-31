Mostly Cloudy
99 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot lead in US Senior Women’s Open

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 