How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, pulling major indexes back slightly from the records they set a day earlier.

Weakness in big technology companies was the biggest factor. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and when the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for the economy. The central bank will release its latest report on Wednesday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.84 points, or 0.5%, to 4,401.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.79 points, or 0.2%, to 35,058.52.

The Nasdaq fell 180.14 points, or 1.2%, to 14,660.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.09 points, or 1.1%, to 2,191.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 10.33 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 3.03 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 176.42 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.82 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 645.39 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 4,452.04 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,772.29 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 216.98 points, or 11%.

The Associated Press