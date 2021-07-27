Sirius XM, F5 rise; UPS, Range Resources fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
United Parcel Service Inc., down $14.67 to $195.19.
The package delivery service reported a decline in U.S. volumes and its revenue fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 33 cents to $6.71.
The satellite radio company reported strong new subscriber growth and raised its forecasts for the year.
F5 Networks Inc., up $11.95 to $204.57.
The provider of cloud security services reported results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates and issued a strong outlook.
Range Resources Corp., down $1.09 to $14.90.
The natural gas and oil exploration company posted revenue in its latest quarter that fell well short of what Wall Street was expecting.
Packaging Corporation of America, up $3.52 to $138.09.
The company said demand for packaging remains very strong, and its results came in well ahead of forecasts.
Fiserv Inc., up $3.33 to $114.68.
The provider of financial services technology reported results that beat forecasts and raised its outlook for the rest of the year.
Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $2.27 to $88.22.
The aerospace and defense company beat analysts’ forecasts in the latest quarter and increased its outlook for the full year.
Universal Health Services Inc., up $4.51 to $159.12.
The acute care hospital chain and provider of other health care services reported strong results and raised its full-year forecasts.
The Associated Press