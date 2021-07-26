Hasbro, AON rise; Tencent, Fair Isaac fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, down 32 cents to $10.46.

Beijing ordered the Chinese internet giant to end its exclusive contracts with music copyright holders.

Aon Plc, up $19.08 to $251.56.

The insurance company said it was calling off a deal to combine with Willis Towers Watson following opposition from the U.S. Justice Dept.

SPX Flow Inc., up $6.62 to $82.74.

The maker of pumps, filters and industrial mixers will consider a sale and other options after rejecting an offer from Ingersoll Rand.

PerkinElmer Inc., up $7.77 to $172.11.

The maker of testing equipment and scientific instruments said it would buy BioLegend for about $5.25 billion.

Hasbro Inc., up $11.31 to $103.72.

The toymaker’s latest quarterly results came in far above what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Fair Isaac Corp., down $12.94 to $539.94.

The Wall Street Journal reported that big lenders are relying less on FICO credit scores.

RBC Bearings Inc., up $33.49 to $240.

The company agreed to acquire a mechanical power transmission business from ABB for $2.9 billion in cash.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc., down $3.62 to $4.72.

The Chicago-based physical therapy chain released quarterly results that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

The Associated Press