Dad’s club leads to bonding for US men’s volleyball team

By AP News
United States' players celebrate a point during the men's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Dad's club leads to bonding for US men's volleyball team

TOKYO (AP) — Family and fatherhood are an integral part of the U.S. volleyball team with five of the 12 players on the team being dads. That includes four who became fathers since the previous Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Being on the road has become a bit more challenging for dads with families unable to travel to a pre-Olympic tournament or to Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic. The dads rely on each other for support on the road and their wives for holding down the fort at home.

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

