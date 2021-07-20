How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19.

It was the latest rebound following a pullback as investors continue to try and assess how badly rising infections will hurt the economic recovery. The S&P 500 regained most of its losses a day after its biggest drop since May. Airlines and other stocks that sank a day earlier were back in the winning column.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 64.57 points, or 1.5%, to 4,323.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 549.95 points, or 1.6%, to 34,511.99.

The Nasdaq rose 223.89 points, or 1.6%, to 14,498.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.62 points, or 3%, to 2,194.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.10 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 175.86 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 71.64 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.06 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 566.99 points, or 15.1%.

The Dow is up 3,905.51 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,610.60 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 219.44 points, or 11.1%.

The Associated Press