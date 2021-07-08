Helen of Troy, M&T Bank fall; WD-40, Biogen rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
WD-40 Co., up $1.26 to $261.80.
The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Helen of Troy Ltd., down $14.01 to $218.51.
Investors were disappointed by the personal and household products company’s financial forecast.
Kansas City Southern, down $22.46 to $262.79.
The Biden administration is reportedly pushing regulators to focus on anticompetitive practices in the railroad and shipping industries.
Amgen Inc., up $1.06 to $244.28.
The FDA is giving priority review to a potential asthma treatment, which was jointly developed with AstraZeneca.
PulteGroup Inc., down $2.40 to $52.71.
Homebuilders slipped over concerns about the Federal Reserve eventually easing bond purchases, which helps keep interest rates low.
M&T Bank Corp., down $3.95 to $137.55.
Bank stocks fell as bond yields, which are used to set interest rates on loans, continued slipping.
Biogen Inc., up $13.72 to $369.05.
The company updated the label for its Alzheimer’s disease drug to specify its use for “mild” stages of the disease.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.52 to $34.69.
Falling copper prices weighed on the mining company’s stock.