How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Major U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Tuesday, while gains for a handful of big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite higher.

Investors are waiting for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week, the government’s monthly jobs report. Several major banks rose after getting clearance to raise their dividends.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,291.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.02 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,292.29.

The Nasdaq rose 27.83 points, or 0.2%, to 14,528.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.50 points, or 0.6%, to 2,308.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.10 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 141.55 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 167.95 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.56 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 535.73 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 3,685.81 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,640.05 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 333.98 points, or 16.9%.

The Associated Press