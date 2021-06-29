FBI offers reward in hunt for man accused of shooting agent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of shooting one of its special agents in Jackson, Mississippi over the weekend.

The agent has been released from a hospital and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Demario Cotton, 38, the FBI said in a news release. He’s accused of shooting the agent from the FBI’s Jackson field office Saturday night as the agent assisted Jackson police.

Cotton is described by the FBI as a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang. He has several tattoos, including the word “THUG” on his right hand and the word “LIFE” on his left hand, the FBI said. He’s been known by aliases, including Kountry Kane and “Big Kountry,” the agency said.